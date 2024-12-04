Okehampton Round Table will be bringing the joy of Christmas to the town and surrounding villages with their festive drive-by over the coming days – after having a fantastic response from local businesses sponsoring their sleigh.
A total of 16 businesses have sponsored the sleigh, among them Sundial Solar, Forthglade, Budgens, Parklands Leisure Centre and Peter, Peter & Wright Solicitors.
“So, we have raised £6,500 without Santa getting his suit on already!” said Round Table spokesperson Mike Santiago-Griggs. “We are over the moon and thankful for local businesses’ generosity.”
For this year’s trip around Okehampton and the villages, Round Table members have upgraded the sleigh, installed a fixed snow machine and created better lighting and a full electrics overhaul.
Members have put in more than 100 hours getting the sleigh ready. Santa has needed a new suit and the sleigh some new wiring, after rodents chewed through the old ones.
The aim is to enchant children and boost funds for local charities and good causes in the process.
There’s a collection bucket for any donations on each night with the sleigh visiting a different area of Okehampton next Monday to Thursday followed by visits to nearby villages on Friday and Saturday and the following Friday, December 20.
The sleigh sets off at 5.30pm on each outing and there will be live updates on progress at https://www.facebook.com/okehampton.roundtable
Members of local community groups walk with the sleigh on different nights and receive a percentage of takings on each night.
Mike said: “The event is our biggest charity fundraiser and the tradition has been running for decades. We bring the magic of Father Christmas on his sleigh armed with small treats in December to Okehampton and districts. We aim to bring warmth to people’s homes and a touch of magic and wonder to children as they are getting ready for bed, getting them excited about the festive season by bringing the North Pole to their doorstep. In the process we raise money for local worthy causes.”
“Santa needs elves in order to spread cheer. Along with three of us ‘Tablers’ driving a big towing vehicle and directing, we have got a range of local groups to volunteer and walk with the sleigh. They get ten per cent of the takings for the night, capped at 50 per cent.”
The schedule for the Round Table Christmas sleigh is as follows: Monday, December 9, Okehampton Exeter Road; Tuesday, December 10, Okehampton Oak Road; Wednesday, December 11, Okehampton Mill Road; Thursday, December 12 Okehampton Quarry Fields; Friday, December 13, Hatherleigh; Saturday, December 14, Sticklepath, South Tawton and South Zeal; Friday, December 20, North Tawton.
The club are also hoping to visit primary schools, care homes and businesses to spread the magic further.
Okehampton Round Table is a local social club for men aged 18-45 which is also a registered charity.
Its members come from all walks of life and join for a variety of reasons, among them having fun, making friends and participating in the local community.