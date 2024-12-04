Mike said: “The event is our biggest charity fundraiser and the tradition has been running for decades. We bring the magic of Father Christmas on his sleigh armed with small treats in December to Okehampton and districts. We aim to bring warmth to people’s homes and a touch of magic and wonder to children as they are getting ready for bed, getting them excited about the festive season by bringing the North Pole to their doorstep. In the process we raise money for local worthy causes.”