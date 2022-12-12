The children of Horrabridge School had an early visit from Santa on Monday (December 12).
Tavistock Lions provided a seasonal surprise by delivering Santa to the school escorted by his elves in the shape of Lions members.
The school assembled in the school hall to meet the welcome guests.
They were addressed by an elf who advised them on how to behave well in order to receive a visit and present at home.
Santa then presented Noah and Sadie with a mini space hopper.
Santa has also been to Gulworthy, Whitchurch and St Rumons schools today and is off to Lamerton, St Peter's and Tavistock Primary tomorrow and will be at Bedford Square with his fluffy dog on Saturday, December 17 and 23.