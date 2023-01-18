Varying levels of weather across the area meaning routes are being disrupted to school today. All schools are open but do take care on your journey in.
Routes that are affected include the Tavistock College routes TAV003 (route still operating but not able to serve all stops), TAV016 and TAV019 (route abandoned before pick-up), TAV025 to Tavistock College and Whitchurch Primary SChool and the TAV017 to Milton Abbot School.
Meavy Primary School is partially open today to certain year groups.
Please share information here if you have any regarding school routes and openings today
https://devon.gov.uk/schools/route-closures/