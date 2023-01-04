Scores of Okehampton Primary School pupils have been moved out of their classrooms as the school management team attempt to fix a leaking roof.
The leaking roof has affected the Year Three (aged seven to eight) classrooms, forcing teachers to move their pupils and conduct lessons in the music and drama hall.
However, this has caused severe disruption to pupils’ learning with one parent saying that several children were now wearing ear defenders to school and that her daughter had asked for some because of the noise and inability to concentrate on work properly.
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs the school, confirmed that it was working to resolve the problem.
Deputy trust leader Susanne Kiff, said: ‘The leaking roof issue is a historical issue at Okehampton Primary School. After significant investigation with building surveyors the issue appears to be due to a design defect.
‘Unfortunately, rectification is a major undertaking, and we are working hard to find a suitable permanent solution along with the best approach to take in terms of managing the roofing work whilst the school remains open.’
Construction workers have been called to repair the roof and are currently on site but, due to the unexpectedly high costs of the building work, the school is now struggling to cover the costs and needs extra funding.
‘Funding remains a challenge also as the rectification work costs will run into hundreds of pounds which will not be covered by our normal funding envelopes,’ added Ms Kiff.
So far, DMAT has not offered a provisional end date for the building work.
Okehampton Primary School is just one of two primary schools that serve the town and has an active Parent, Teacher, Friends Association (PTFA) group that has raised a lot of money for the school in the past.
This academic year, which started in September 2022, the PTFA has organised range of fundraising events for the school including the well-loved annual Breakfast with Santa event and a Santa Run over the Christmas period.
In the spring term, the PTFA has already arranged to hold a second-hand uniform sale.
The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust was established in 2018 and now runs 14 primary schools and three secondary schools across the West Devon region.
Most recently, it has taken on the new Promise School which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.
Currently, the school building is under construction and pupils are being taught in separate classrooms at Okehampton College and St James C of E Primary School.
Promise School students will move into the new building this Easter.