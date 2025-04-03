A Scottish singer songwriter will be performing in Devon for the first time this spring.
Kim Edgar, will warm hearts with her performance on piano, guitar and voice.
The show will be held in the Holy Trinity Church in Drewsteignton on Friday, April 25.
Kim said: “I’m delighted to be performing at Holy Trinity Church in Drewsteignton for the first time, and look forward to meeting and connecting with new audiences here - as well as visiting such a beautiful location.”
Kim has five albums under her belt and also performs alongside the irish folk band, CARA.
She has performed on Later…With Jools Holland, The Cambridge Folk Festival and The Edinburgh Fringe.