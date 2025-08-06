A summer drizzle did not dampen the spirits of the 1st Okehampton Scout Group as they celebrated their 100th anniversary.
Over 160 young people, parents and carers turned up to the Scout hut, just off Crediton Road, to commemorate the Scouts at the fun-filled evening.
Town Cllr Allenton Fisher proudly unveiled the 100 years memorial plaque situated on the side of the scout hut to applause from Scouts and leaders.
Trustees from Okehampton United Charities came to show their support to the Scouts on the centenary.
A number of the young people who attended were presented with their Chief Scout Awards by the district lead volunteer Helen Derbyshire.
There were two Chief Scout Acorn awards for the Squirrels (four to six-year-olds), five Chief Scout Bronze Awards for the Beavers (six to eight-year-olds), two Chief Scout Silver Awards for the Cubs (Eight to 10-year-olds), one Chief Scout Gold Award for the Scouts (ten to 14-year-olds) and one Chief Scout Platinum award for the Explorers (14 to 17-year -olds).
The Okehampton Scouts are looking for more adult volunteers to support the Squirrels and Beavers so more young people can join the groups.
Scouts take part in all sorts of activities throughout the year, from teaching life skills such as knots and fire-lighting all the way up to adventurous activities with local activity providers and camps.
Their weekly meetings take place in the Scout hut. The hut hosts cooking, crafts, gardening, DIY, wildlife care, invites guest speakers, teaches Scouting pioneering, socialising round camp fires and outdoor games.
The Okehampton Scouts and Explorers have just returned for a week’s camp in Cornwall as part of the Kernow Scout Jamboree which happens every four years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.