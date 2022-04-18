Sculptor’s war horse going on display in Iddesleigh to help Ukraine

A renowned Australian equestrian artist who now lives in Devon is creating a ‘war horse’ sculpture of scrap metal to raise funds for the stricken animals in war-torn Ukraine.

Jennie Scott has been given workshop space by owner Graham Ward at the War Horse Valley Country Farm Park in Iddesleigh, a tourist attraction which tells the story of War Horse.

Her project also has the blessing of War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, who lives nearby. Children from Hatherleigh Primary School have been collecting plastic bottles and scrap metal to construct the sculpture, being delivering to Jennie tomorrow (Friday).

Jennie is working with Okehampton-based welder Kathryn Timms and she will be recording her progress in words and pictures as she goes along.

She hopes to have the sculpture finished in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, to go on display at the Iddesleigh attraction.

At the same time, she hopes to raise £40,000 for Blue Cross, a charity helping animals in Ukraine. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/war-horse-project.

Jennie, who lives near Torrington, said: ‘I am working with Kathryn who is helping with the welding, she is from a local Devon farming family. I am hoping to use the horse to raise funds for the Ukrainian horses and animals in the war-torn areas.

‘I am an animal lover, I have got four dogs myself and I just feel the animals are the innocents in all this. I have seen the horrendous images on TV of animals left behind because the poor people have left and can’t take them with them.

‘I will be doing a weekly progress report so people can see how it is going. I have to pace myself as I am 77 years young.

‘The opening coincides with the Jubilee celebrations in June.’