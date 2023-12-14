Sea shanty singers have raised a whopping £2,500 for their local hospital to say thank you for the life-saving care they have received.
Members of Devon-based Mariners Away were treated by the cardiology unit at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E) and decided to organise a charity concert at Exeter Corn Exchange in October.
This week, members of the group returned to the hospital to present a fundraising cheque to Royal Devon Hospitals Charity (formerly known as the RD&E Charity); and they lifted spirits further by singing in and around the hospital.
Mariners Away media and publicity officer Eric Partridge, who spent five weeks on the hospital’s Avon Ward recovering from a cardiac arrest in November last year, said the concert took many months of planning.
“It was a lot of work but to raise so much money was fantastic,” said Eric, 70, from Okehampton. “To be able to bring so many smiles to so many patients’ faces as we toured the wards made it all the more worthwhile.
“Thank you so much to everyone who supported the concert, including fellow performers, Windjammer, Jim Causley, Elizabeth-Jane Baldry and our compere Jonno,” he added.
“I’d also like to thank our musical director Trevor Munkenbeck for his expertise in organising the musical programme and arrangements for the concert; no one else could have produced it quite like him.”
Royal Devon Hospitals Charity community fundraiser, Debbie Allen, said: “It’s been so inspiring to see members of Mariners Away putting their heart and soul into fundraising their local hospital. Not only have they raised an incredible amount of money, their brilliant sea shanty signing has brought smiles to patients and staff.”
Royal Devon Hospitals Charity is the new name for Over and Above and the RD&E Charity which have joined forces to support Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.