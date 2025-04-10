North Dartmoor Search and Rescue were called out by the police recently to help member of a group practising for Ten Tors who needed medical attention.
Team members were called out on the morning of Sunday, April 6.
They parked up in the team Land Rover at the Sand Pits car park at Rowtor near Okehampton Army Camp and headed for Hangingstone Hill where the casualty was located.
A team doctor and remote rescue medical technician located the casualty with their Ten Tors team who were looking after their teammate.
The casualty was assessed by the team doctor.
Team embers supported the casualty back to the Land Rover and returned to Sand Pits. The team stood down by lunchtime.