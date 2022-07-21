Shebbear College pupils excel at championships near and far

It was Year 9 pupil Henry, from Drewsteignton, however, who showed particular talent in the jumps. Having won the ISA South West high Jump, long jump and triple jump, he went on to compete in the ISA Nationals at Manchester Regional Arena, in which he won gold in the triple jump and bronze in the long jump. Henry also became county champion in the high jump and triple jump at the Devon Schools Track and Field Championships, going on to compete at the South West Regional Championships where he came second in the high jump and gained a place to represent Devon at the England Schools Athletic Association championships. Alas, Henry’s journey came to a halt after he pulled a muscle in his back and was unable to compete — but there is always next year, watch this space!