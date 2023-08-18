Charlie Jenkins, headteacher of Shebbear College, said “Congratulations to all our students who have worked so hard to achieve these impressive results, particularly as they have never sat a public examination before. This is a year group with a diverse range of interests and talents, and it is fantastic to see that they will be fulfilling their ambitions, whether that be at university, a gap year or a career. I am very proud of the way this year group have worked as a team to lead the college and wish them all the best for the future.