The vast majority have gained a place at their first-choice university destination.
The Class of 2023 will be going on to study an impressive range of degree subjects – from STEM subjects medicine, veterinary science, physics, computer science and artificial intelligence and mechanical engineering to English, human geography, law, business and finance and real estate.
Students will be taking up places at prestigious universities including UCL, Kings College London, the University of Nottingham, Cardiff University and the University of Bristol. Meanwhile, others have chosen to take a gap year, with plans for exciting opportunities including a wildlife conservation course in Namibia.
While many students travelled into school to open their envelopes, others joined their friends remotely on video calls from destinations around the world including Bali and Hong Kong!
Charlie Jenkins, headteacher of Shebbear College, said “Congratulations to all our students who have worked so hard to achieve these impressive results, particularly as they have never sat a public examination before. This is a year group with a diverse range of interests and talents, and it is fantastic to see that they will be fulfilling their ambitions, whether that be at university, a gap year or a career. I am very proud of the way this year group have worked as a team to lead the college and wish them all the best for the future.
“I must also say a huge thank you to all of their teachers who have been a huge part of the successes that we are celebrating today. As a small school, our teachers are able to focus on each individual during their sixth form journey in order to prepare them for life beyond school and we can see real evidence of that today.”