Okehampton Town Council has organised an Easter Holiday Trail in Simmons Park this holiday, with the chance to win chocolate prizes for anyone who completes the trail.
Participants are invited to join in an Easter-themed book hunt and to find fourteen books hidden around the park.
Trail sheets are available from the town hall, book swap in Simmons Park or on the council website at www,okehampton.gov.uk.
Anyone who completes the trail should return their sheet to the town hall where they will be awarded a prize.