Simmons Park park keepers met with members of the public on Tuesday (June 13) as part of the Great Big Green Week activities taking place this week. They discussed the work they do and to encourage volunteers to help them keep the park clean.
Simmons Park workers call out for volunteers as part of Great Big Green Week
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Saturday 17th June 2023 6:00 am
Simmons Park park keepers (Tindle )
