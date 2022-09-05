Sir Geoffrey Cox congratulates Liz Truss on becoming the next Prime Minister
MP for Torridge and West Devon Sir Geoffrey Cox has congratulated Liz Truss on being elected as the next Prime Minister
Following the announcement at lunchtime Sir Geoffrey told the Times: ‘I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected as the new Leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore as the new Prime Minister.
‘I will continue to impress upon the Government the need to take action on issues such as energy prices and inflation, which are of vital importance to the people of Torridge and West Devon.’
Liz Truss beat leadership rival Rishi Sunak MP, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Sir Geoffrey was backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest. He recently took to the pages of national newspaper The Telegraph to elaborate on his support for Mr Sunak, who gained popularity during the covid pandemic for his ‘eat out to help out’ campaign and furlough scheme. He believes in tax cuts, but not now, whereas Ms Truss believes taxes should be cut to stimulate the economy.
Sir Geoffrey had said that only Mr Sunak had the qualities needed ‘to unite the party and restore its reputation for mature and competent government’.
Liz Truss was elected in a ballot of Conservative Party members.
