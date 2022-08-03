Darryl, who also used to play himself, said: ‘Roller hockey is becoming increasingly popular in the UK, there are growing numbers of teams in the South West. Plymouth have a league of four teams and there’s a development league in North Devon. Alex has trained and competed all over the county. He started off playing outfield, then at one game he was scheduled to play in Exeter, the goalkeeper for his team never turned up, so he jumped in their place and has taken it from there. He’s worked really hard to get to where he’s at now. He plays rugby for Okehampton too. He just does it all for fun. We know he’s always doing something as it’s costing us a fortune!’