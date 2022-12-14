The site is 2.3km to the west of Hatherleigh, with farm buildings to the north and open fields on all other sides. It is spread over five fields, with 13,244 static solar PV panels on 208 arrays. The applicants state that while the solar farm was originally set up for the 25-year lifespan of the Feed in Tarif subidies, it was now felt that the farm could continued operating commercially without subsidies beyond that.