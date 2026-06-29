The South West has the highest childhood vaccination coverage in England across all measures reported in new provisional data published last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
New figures for April 2026 show the South West outperforming all other commissioning regions on all six reported vaccines, including meningitis B (MenB), measles, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, polio and rotavirus.
Most notably, coverage of the first dose of the new MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, reached 83.0% in the South West for children aged 15 months, compared to a national average of 78.8%. The South West recorded seven laboratory-confirmed measles cases between 1 January and 22 June 2026.
Josh Howkins, Acting Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: "Childhood vaccines save lives. They are highly effective, free on the NHS and every dose matters. Vaccines not only provide protection for the individual child but can also protect the wider community.
"But even our best figures still fall short of the levels needed to fully stop outbreaks of diseases like measles. With cases rising nationally and two children having lost their lives this year, the stakes could not be higher. I urge every parent in the South West to check their child's vaccination record and make sure no doses have been missed. These vaccines are safe, effective and free on the NHS, and they save lives."
In June 2025, the second MenB vaccination was moved from 16 weeks to 12 weeks of age, and a new 18-month appointment was also introduced from January 2026, offering the MMRV vaccine alongside other boosters.
NHS England has confirmed that the 2026/27 national vaccines and immunisations catch-up campaign will focus on MMR/V vaccination. The focus is on recent measles outbreaks and the World Health Organisation's removal of England’s measles elimination status.
Further information on the NHS vaccination schedule is available at NHS.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.