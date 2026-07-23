An event to help banish summer holiday boredom is on the horizon, as Yelverton Rotary prepare for their annual Sports and Craft Play Day.
The fun free event takes place on Wednesday, August 5 from 10am and 3pm on the moorland and airfield opposite the play park in Yelverton.
All children up to the age of 11, accompanied by a parent or career, are welcome.
Lots of local arts and crafting and sports organisations will be there, offering the chance to try different activities, from badminton to crafting.
Among those taking part are OCRA, Tavistock Scrapstore, West Devon Scouts, Tavyside Badminton, Lego, Libraries Unlimited, Devon Freewheelers (Devon Blood Bikes), Yelverton Golf Club, Roborough Young Farmers’ Club, Wildlife Trusts South West, the Stannary Brass Band and the local police. Just come along.
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