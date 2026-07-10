Dartmoor’s history will be brought alive for a special free fun day and other activities in a Plymouth museum.
Dartmoor's popular History Hunters event (for youngsters to learn about the moor through activities) event is heading to Plymouth for a special family day in The Box museum.
Dartmoor National Park Authority is teaming up with The Box to bring Dartmoor’s past to life.
2026 marks the 75th anniversary of Dartmoor being designated as a National Park and the authority is holding range of celebratory events this year.
History Hunters is on Friday, July 24, from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Activities are free and aimed at children aged five to 11,
History Hunters is all about helping young explorers discover Dartmoor’s rich cultural heritage.
Families can enjoy craft sessions, make‑and‑take creations, excavation trays for budding archaeologists, clay pot shaping, wool‑spinning, medieval games, a Victorian‑style selfie station, and plenty more.
Andy Bailey, Dartmoor National Park Authority's outreach and engagement officer, said: "We're really looking forward to taking our History Hunters event to The Box for the first time.
“It'll give us a great opportunity to connect children to Dartmoor through creative activities, bringing them closer to cultural history and the natural world. Teaming up with The Box makes it the perfect setting for a fun day of creativity."
Beth Hart, engagement officer for families at The Box said: “It’s going to be an inspiring day for everyone who comes along with plenty of hands-on activities – the perfect way to launch our summer holiday programme for families”
Visitors people can see objects relating to Dartmoor in the Port of Plymouth gallery including Bronze Age items excavated from a burial cist on Whitehorse Hill in 2011 and which are believed to have been buried with the cremated remains of a high ranking female.
The Box is hosting other free Dartmoor drop-in activities. On Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm when families can make Dartmoor-inspired clay pots.
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