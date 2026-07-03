A NEW artwork celebrating one of Dartmoor’s most recognisable landmarks has been unveiled as part of events marking the 75th anniversary of the National Park’s designation.
Haytor – A Dartmoor Icon, created by Devon artist Glen Middleham in collaboration with Dartmoor National Park Authority, uses archived materials to form an intricate collage depicting the famous granite tor.
The mixed-media piece combines documents, photographs, newspaper cuttings and texts preserved within Dartmoor’s record libraries, weaving together stories from across the National Park’s history.
Hidden throughout the artwork are references to Dartmoor folklore and culture, including pixies, wildlife, poetry, historic headlines and the National Park’s distinctive letterbox stamps.
The unveiling forms part of a year-long programme celebrating 75 years since Dartmoor became one of the first National Parks in England and Wales in 1951.
The designation recognised the area’s exceptional natural beauty, cultural heritage and importance as a landscape for public enjoyment.
Today, Dartmoor National Park covers almost 370 square miles (954 sq km) of moorland, woodland, river valleys and farmland, attracting millions of visitors each year while supporting rural communities, wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation.
Middleham said the commission had allowed him to explore the rich history of the moor in unprecedented detail.
“It’s such an honour to have been invited to create this collage and to have been granted access to Dartmoor National Park’s rich archive,” he said.
“I’ve spent hours and hours weaving the history of Dartmoor National Park into the piece, assembling the elements to form a recognisable view of Haytor.”
The artist said every blade of grass and gorse thorn had been cut and applied by hand, while sections of the tor itself were constructed using vintage texts about Dartmoor.
“The kestrel alone took 30 hours to complete,” he added. “It really has been a labour of love.”
Haytor, located on the eastern edge of Dartmoor, is among the National Park’s most visited landmarks. Its dramatic granite outcrop has long served as a symbol of the moor and is popular with walkers, climbers and tourists seeking panoramic views across Devon.
Only 75 giclée fine art prints of the collage have been produced, reflecting the anniversary being commemorated. Proceeds from sales will support the work of Dartmoor National Park Authority, including projects focused on conservation, public access and cultural heritage.
Will Dracup, Chair of Dartmoor National Park Authority, described the artwork as a fitting tribute to the milestone anniversary.
The anniversary comes at a significant moment for the National Park, which continues to balance conservation, farming, recreation and public access amid growing environmental pressures.
Alongside celebrations reflecting on Dartmoor’s past, organisers say the programme is also intended to inspire support for the landscape’s future.
For those who purchase one of the limited-edition prints, the artwork offers not only a striking image of an iconic landmark, but also a snapshot of 75 years of Dartmoor’s history woven into a single scene.
The Jam Gallery in Ashburton, online at madebyjam.co.uk, and at Dartmoor National Park Visitor Centres.
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