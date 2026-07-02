Chagford Local History Society will host a history event featuring new exhibitions and displays this weekend to mark Dartmoor’s 75th anniversary as a national park.
Dartmoor History Day will take place on July 4 from 10am to 5pm at the Jubilee Hall in Chagford, where visitors will be able to view many never-before-seen displays from other local history groups, including Okehampton.
The day will also include an interactive demonstration of the local history group’s website, a memory cafe and two live performances – one from local storyteller Lisa Schneidau and the other from the Moretonhampstead-based band, Footloose.
Refreshments will be served from 10am to 12pm and 3pm to 4.30 pm in the afternoon.
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