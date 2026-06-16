A free community history event in Chagford will celebrate 75 years of Dartmoor National Park.
Dartmoor History Day will bring together exhibitions, music, stories and community memories from across Dartmoor to mark the history and heritage of Dartmoor on Saturday, July 4.
The event marks the 75th anniversary of Dartmoor’s designation as one of Britain’s first national parks.
Organised by the Chagford Local History Society, Dartmoor History Day will run from 10am to 5pm at Jubilee Hall, bringing together local history groups exhibitions with live performances to entertain people of all ages.
Jon Lawrence, chair of the Chagford Local History Society, said: “Dartmoor has an extraordinary history shaped by its landscape, communities and traditions. Dartmoor History Day will bring together people from across the moor to celebrate that heritage and to share stories that might otherwise be lost. We hope the event will appeal to anyone with an interest in Dartmoor’s past, present and future.”
Visitors will be able to view historical displays by some of Devon’s most active local history organisations, including groups from Okehampton, Lustleigh, Moretonhampstead, Throwleigh, Bovey Tracey and Widecombe.
The Devon History Society will also present a special exhibition, Devon in the 1920s, offering a fascinating glimpse into everyday life in the county a century ago.
The event will also feature live performances of traditional Dartmoor songs and stories, alongside displays from the Chagford Heritage Centre showcasing highlights from its rich local history collections.
In partnership with the Chagford Community and Memory Café, organisers will also invite local residents to share memories of life on Dartmoor in decades past, helping preserve personal stories and experiences for future generations.
The drop-in event is open to everyone with an interest in Dartmoor. Refreshments will be available in the morning and afternoon.
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