Volunteer rescuers were called out to rescue an injured horse rider on Dartmoor at the weekend.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock were tasked by police to support the ambulance service in helping a woman who fell from her horse near Burrator reservoir on Sunday, June 14.
A team spokesman said: “We were called at 12.17pm by police to assist South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) paramedics with the extrication of a lady who had fallen from her horse near Burrator reservoir.
“She had a suspected broken left arm and was unable to stand when we were called. Team members were sent to the casualty site to assess the situation and a team vehicle was sent close to the casualty site to allow a stretcher to be deployed, along with additional team members to make up a stretcher party.
“After SWAST paramedics splinted the arm and administered strong pain relief, the casualty was able to stand, and was escorted back to the waiting ambulance.”
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