The identity of a centuries-old shipwreck discovered off the South Hams coast, containing more than 400 gold coins, has finally been confirmed as the Dutch trading ship Dom van Keulen, which sailed from Morocco to the Netherlands in the autumn of 1633.
The discovery is revealed in a new publication, From Morocco to the Coast of England: The Story of the Dom van Keulen and its Remarkable Cargo, bringing to an end almost 30 years of research by divers and specialists from the British Museum, Bournemouth University (BU) and the South West Maritime Archaeology Group.
Independent historian Ian Friel, who helped identify the vessel, uncovered documents in the National Archives relating to the ship’s final voyage.
Records show the crew “met with much tempestuous weather” while sailing from Morocco to the Netherlands. The vessel sprang a leak and sank near Salcombe, although all crew members survived.
Professor Dave Parham, professor of maritime archaeology at BU, said: “Among its cargo were 150 bags of gum arabic, 64 bags of saltpetre, 320 goat skins and 9,000 Barbary ducats, gold Moroccan coins.
“It is thought that most of the cargo was salvaged at the time, but more than 400 coins remained on the seabed until they were discovered by the South West Maritime Archaeology Group in 1995.”
The coins, along with other artefacts recovered from the wreck, are now on display at the British Museum.
Originating from the Barbary Coast, now modern-day Morocco, they offer insight into the international trade networks of the 16th and 17th centuries.
At the time, Dutch merchants exchanged manufactured goods for highly prized West African gold.
The Netherlands possessed one of the world’s largest maritime industries and a vast trading empire.
Many imported ducats were melted down and re-minted into Dutch gold coins, which became one of the most widely accepted trade currencies in the world.
Professor Parham added: “This provides important context for the wealth and architecture of the Sa‘dian Sharifs, the trade in African gold, and tangible evidence of the flourishing 17th-century maritime trade linking Morocco, the Low Countries and Britain.”
Very little is known about the appearance of the Dom van Keulen. The wreck site measures approximately 30 metres in length and lies about 18 metres below the surface.
Cannons, anchors and smaller cargo items remain on the seabed.
Other artefacts recovered from the site and now owned by the British Museum include a pewter bowl and spoon, gold jewellery, a fish-shaped sounding weight, a stamp seal, pottery and a gold finger nugget.
Jeremy Hill, head of research at the British Museum, said: “The discovery of African gold from under the sea was an amazing discovery that raised so many questions about how it came to be there. Answering those questions has taken a team of experts, working collaboratively.
“The story can now be told of how a Dutch ship carrying North African gold was wrecked off the English coast, making this a discovery of international importance. It reminds us how much there is still to be found under our seas.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.