Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
This could be a slightly accident-prone week, so move gently and avoid heated debates. Jupiter’s shift lifts confidence, creativity and romance, while Mercury retrograde urges patience. Revisit plans, refine details and wait before making promises. A pleasing opportunity returns once timing improves and everything is better aligned.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Try not to worry too much about money, possessions or who contributes what. Your natural charm helps you network beautifully. Jupiter highlights home, family and emotional security, while Mercury retrograde asks you to slow domestic decisions, mend misunderstandings and trust your instincts before agreeing to lasting changes.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Mars enters your sign, boosting energy, confidence and visibility, though gentler souls may find you rather forceful. That is their issue, not yours. Friendships and group activities bring real joy, while authority figures are noticing you more than usual. Use this brighter profile wisely and well.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Close relationships may feel awkward, yet your communication skills are strong enough to steady the situation. Income can grow through writing, selling or teaching. Jupiter boosts financial confidence, while Mercury retrograde encourages a careful review of budgets and delayed payments. A forgotten skill proves surprisingly useful again.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
The week carries tension, yet there is no need to feed it. Jupiter entering your sign opens a powerful phase for growth, visibility and confidence. Mercury retrograde asks you to pause, rethink and polish your plans. Success comes through thoughtful self-expression, not haste, pride or stubborn display.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You feel pulled between outside demands and your own quieter longings, yet your true strength lies in choosing peace. Jupiter supports inner growth and spiritual renewal, while Mercury retrograde invites retreat and reflection. Release unnecessary worries and allow yourself the gentle patience that leads to restoration and calm.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A new chapter begins, bringing a hunger for travel, knowledge and experiences that stretch your world. You are in demand and enjoying it, yet part of you is also quietly working on something private. This blend of public excitement and secret purpose makes the week especially intriguing.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Take extra care if life feels oddly accident-prone and resist the urge to rush. Your professional image is strong, and Jupiter now supports career ambition, leadership and recognition. Mercury retrograde advises careful messages and sensible planning. Stay composed in meetings and let your professionalism do the talking.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Let go of worries about what is owed or how everything is divided, and focus instead on your own path. Jupiter stirs adventure, learning and wider horizons, while Mercury retrograde encourages you to review travel or study plans carefully. Changes now make room for a truer direction ahead.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A busy pace could create tension with partners or close friends, especially if expectations grow too high. Try not to be too critical. Jupiter deepens intimacy, trust and shared resources, while Mercury retrograde asks you to revisit agreements and boundaries. Gentle honesty can heal more than you expect.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Children’s matters or decisions involving young people may need attention now, and jointly held property or insurance issues could also require review. Jupiter reinforces partnerships and mutual growth, while Mercury retrograde asks you to reconsider commitments and communication. Listening carefully helps clear an old misunderstanding at last.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You may feel torn between home and family needs on one side and career demands on the other. Jupiter supports work, wellbeing and daily routines, while Mercury retrograde encourages a review of schedules and habits. Small thoughtful changes now help restore balance and prevent confusion later on.
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