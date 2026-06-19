Tim said: “I did say to Anne, my auctioneer, ‘Are you thinking of asking perhaps for a loyalty card? You know, it's getting a bit frequent – twice in about 18 months.’ But these things do happen. People bring them back from the wars. This was a World War One item, and it had obviously been brought back by some family member and put in the shed. And, of course, when that person dies, unless they’ve specifically said, ‘by the way, this is a bomb,’ you don’t know.”