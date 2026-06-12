A worker was killed trying to rescue a lorry driver who was also fatally injured when heavy concrete panels fell on them both, an inquest has heard.
Cristian-Florin Regiu, 37, rushed with other workers to try and help trapped HGV driver Luke Nightingale at the incident at a yard near Okehampton.
An inquest at Exeter Coroner's Court heard that a 1,000 kg concrete panel fell from 54-year-old Luke's lorry and toppled on top of him as he bent down to get some webbing straps to secure the load.
Cristian-Florin - one of several Romanian men who worked at Westcountry Concrete's base at Shebbear - went to try and help lift the panel off Luke when a second 1,000 kg panel fell from the lorry and struck him, killing him instantly.
An inquest jury recorded accidental death conclusions for both men.
The jury said:"Cristian was one of a number of colleagues who responded to an emergency call to assist a colleague who was trapped under a concrete panel which had fallen from the same flat bed lorry.
"During the rescue attempt, a second unsecured concrete panel fell off the flatbed lorry after a forklift truck made contact with the flatbed lorry."
A telehandler had been used to lift the panels but ring clutches on them were unclipped before the panels had been secured.
Health and Safety Executive investigator Simon Jones said the panels would normally be loaded flat but said they were loaded against the two-tonne concrete troughs using “friction and gravity alone”.
Workers tried to help Luke but the panel on him was too heavy to lift and a forklift truck was brought over to help – but the truck struck the lorry and the second panel toppled onto Cristian who was then trapped between both fallen panels.
Cristian, who was married, died instantly from catastrophic head injuries and Luke died in Plymouth's Derriford Hospital four days later from crush injuries and multiple organ failure.
The concrete troughs and panels were being loaded on to Luke's lorry for onward delivery on the day in question in August 2022.
The inquest jury noted: "There was an absence of instructions as to how the concrete products were to be loaded safely. The instruction was given to load the troughs first but there was no instruction on how the panels were to be loaded.
"If the panels had been loaded securely, there should not have been any need for straps to be used before the telehandler chains were removed."
Police told coroner Ian Arrow that no prosecution followed the double tragedy.
Cristian worked a labourer for Westcountry Concrete and experienced Luke, who lived at Brushford near Wembworthy, Devon, worked as a lorry driver for local haulage firm Jeff Jones.
Luke Nightingale’s family issued a statement after the inquest, saying: “Luke was a deeply loved son, brother, father and family man whose kindness, strength, and warmth touched everyone who knew him.
“He devoted himself to his family and was always there with a helping hand, a listening ear, or a smile that could brighten any day. As his children, alongside our auntie, grandad and our mum we will forever cherish the love, laughter, and precious memories he gave us. Although our hearts are broken by his loss, we take comfort in knowing how much he was loved and how many lives he positively influenced. Luke will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered every day.”
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