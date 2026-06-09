Two volunteers from the Okehampton District Community Transport Group (ODCTG) have recently been awarded a complimentary holiday in recognition of their work for the charity.
Drivers Graham and Derek were nominated by the ODCTG for the Room to Reward scheme, which provides volunteers with short breaks, donated by hotels and holiday providers, as a thank you for the work they do.
Paula Anscomb, manager of ODCTG, said: “Volunteering is a selfless act of committing time to assist those in our communities. ODCTG is proud of all its volunteers and the kindnesses they give on a daily basis. Although a reward is not expected, the Room for Reward scheme is a chance for us to show our volunteers how grateful we are that they are there for our clients when needed. Derek and Graham represent the best of volunteering, and we hope that they enjoy their opportunity to have a break with Room to Reward.”
Derek and Graham have dedicated thousands of hours to helping local people attend essential appointments and have offered reassurance and kindness to their passengers along the way. One user said: “Graham put me at ease and made the journey enjoyable despite me being anxious about my appointment.” The charity added that users often ask for Derek by name.
The ODCTG is a local charity that provides transport to those in Okehampton and the surrounding area who struggle to access conventional public transport due to mobility issues or a disability, the elderly and those who are rurally isolated. The charity relies on volunteer drivers to run its ring-and-ride bus service, community car service and community bus trips.
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