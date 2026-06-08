A COUNTY-wide campaign is taking place across Devon during Carers Week, June 8 to 14, to help identify and support unpaid carers.
The ‘Spot a Carer’ initiative highlights the thousands of people who provide essential, often unpaid, support to family members, friends, partners or neighbours.
This can include helping with shopping, transport to appointments, collecting prescriptions, preparing meals or offering companionship.
Organisers say many people do not recognise themselves as carers, even when they are regularly providing support.
As a result, they may miss out on help until they reach a point of significant strain.
The campaign aims to encourage people to recognise when they may have caring responsibilities and to seek support earlier.
Across Devon, support is available through local carers services, including Devon Carers on 03456 434435, Caring for Carers in Plymouth on 01752 201890, and Torbay Carers Service on 01803 666620.
Additional information and online tools are also available through Bridgit, an online carers support service designed to provide advice and practical guidance.
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