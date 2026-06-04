THOUSANDS of Devon schoolchildren will continue to benefit from cycle training after Devon County Council secured more than £1.3 million in government funding to deliver Bikeability over the next three years.
The funding, awarded by Active Travel England, will enable around 9,000 children a year to take part in the nationally recognised cycle training programme, which equips young people with essential road safety skills and the confidence to cycle safely on today’s roads.
The announcement comes as Devon celebrates 20 years of Bikeability training in the county. Since the first sessions were delivered in 2006/07, more than 129,000 children have taken part in the scheme.
The funding news coincides with Child Safety Week, which runs from June 1 to 7, World Environment Day on June 5 and Bike Week from June 8 to 14.
Bikeability is designed to provide children with lifelong cycling skills so they can cycle safely throughout their lives.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Devon County Council’s Cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, welcomed the funding award.
“It is a great achievement that Bikeability has been delivered in Devon for 20 years now, and the ongoing level of funding from Active Travel England reflects the quality of the training provided in the county by qualified, expert instructors’, Cllr Hodgson said.
“It means that thousands of schoolchildren in Devon can take part in this excellent scheme.
“Cycling is a great skill to learn at an early age and the value of Bikeability extends beyond learning the practical skills of cycling safely.
“It also helps to reduce carbon emissions to help tackle climate change and promotes a healthier, active lifestyle,” Cllr Hodgson added.
The council said schools can also access additional road safety education resources through the Child Accident Prevention Trust to help reinforce key safety messages for children and families.
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