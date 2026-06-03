A graphic novelist has successfully raised enough money through a crowdfunding campaign to complete his work, which retells the story of Sir Francis Drake and the Spanish Armada.
Ross Bampfylde, based in Plymouth, has smashed his £500 target, raising £732 for the completion of the remaining inked and coloured pages and printing and distribution of Chapter One.
He said: “It’s honestly been incredibly encouraging. Armada has been a project I’ve been developing for a long time, so seeing people respond so positively to it — especially locally here in Devon and Plymouth — has meant a great deal to me.
“I think there’s something about Drake’s story, and the atmosphere of the South West itself, that still captures people’s imagination. I wanted to approach the story from a darker and more human perspective, focusing not just on the victories and legends, but also on memory, ageing, guilt, myth and legacy.
“The support the Kickstarter received has really helped confirm that there’s an audience interested in historical stories told through graphic novels in a more serious and atmospheric way.”
Ross is accepting late contributions to the Chapter One fundraiser and is also preparing to launch a crowdfunder for Chapter Two, which will be open once copies of Chapter One have been sent to campaign supporters.
The plan is for the story to unfold across five chapters, gradually building into a much larger narrative that covers Drake’s later life. Each chapter will be released as it is completed through Kickstarter campaigns, but a full collected edition will be available once the entire work is finished.
“That allows readers to follow the project as it develops, while also helping support the artwork and production costs involved in creating a graphic novel independently,” said Ross.
To view the pre-launch page for Chapter Two, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rossbampfylde/armada-a-graphic-novel-chapter-two.
Or, to donate to the Chapter One fundraiser, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rossbampfylde/armada-a-graphic-novel.
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