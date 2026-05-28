This year’s Devon Bandamonium is set to be the biggest yet, with more bands participating than ever before and the launch of a new brass band for learners.
The popular brass band event will take place over two days (July 25-26) and will be livestreamed globally. The Saturday (July 25) will see 30 brass bands traversing West Devon to play at ten different locations in the area before gathering at Hatherleigh Market for a grand massed bands finale in the evening. The students’ band, Bandamonium Bandits, will be launched on the Sunday (July 26) and will provide learners of all ages and skill levels with the opportunity to play in a massed band at Okehampton’s and Hatherleigh’s bandstands.
The organising committee said: "Bandamonium is built on the belief that music should have no barriers. By keeping the event completely free for bands to perform and audiences to attend, we are celebrating community spirit through music. With our new global live stream, anyone can join Devon's ultimate brass celebration, leading up to our most powerful massed bands finale yet.
"The future of brass music relies heavily on nurturing new talent. Launching the Bandamonium Bandits on Sunday allows us to extend the festival's energy directly into local communities. Bringing massed bands to Hatherleigh and Okehampton ensures that learners get the unforgettable experience of playing in a large, powerful ensemble."
Bandamonium Devon is the brainchild of Northlew musician Tim Williams, who set up the event as a light-hearted Devonian version of the Whit Friday brass band marches, traditionally held in the north west of England.
Since its 2022 debut, the festival has gone from strength to strength with an ever-rising number of bands participating. Five bands participated in the event’s first year, while 23 bands joined the festivities last year.
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