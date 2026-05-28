The popular brass band event will take place over two days (July 25-26) and will be livestreamed globally. The Saturday (July 25) will see 30 brass bands traversing West Devon to play at ten different locations in the area before gathering at Hatherleigh Market for a grand massed bands finale in the evening. The students’ band, Bandamonium Bandits, will be launched on the Sunday (July 26) and will provide learners of all ages and skill levels with the opportunity to play in a massed band at Okehampton’s and Hatherleigh’s bandstands.