THE number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) on Devon and Cornwall’s roads has dropped to the lowest-ever level in recent reporting history, new figures reveal.
Provisional figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show that in 2025, 49 people were killed and 495 seriously injured in collisions in Devon and Cornwall. This is the lowest number since modern recording systems were introduced and almost 20 per cent lower than the figure for 2024.
The provisional data also shows the number of KSI collisions in the region have decreased every year since 2022 (post-Covid), demonstrating a significant reduction.
Serious injuries include things such as head injuries, broken bones, loss of limbs and cuts or lacerations.
The release of the figures coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, a collaboration between 17 organisations across the region - including Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, South Western Ambulance Service Trust, local authorities, NHS Trusts, air ambulance charities, National Highways and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
The partnership has committed to reducing fatal and serious collisions by 50 per cent by 2030 – and these latest figures suggest this target is within reach.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez is chair of Vision Zero South West.
She said: “Our collective efforts - as partners and communities - to ensure road users are at their best are starting to make a real difference to people’s lives.
“While we are obviously delighted to see a significant decrease in the number of people being killed or seriously injured, there is still a lot of work to do.
“We must never forget what these numbers represent. These are real people killed in tragic and traumatic circumstances - loved ones and family members, parents and children, brothers, sisters and friends.
“This is why road safety has always been a personal priority since I took office in 2016 - and why I helped set up the Vision Zero South West partnership.”
Commissioner Hernandez said every member of the partnership is passionate about saving lives and preventing injury on our roads.
She added: “We have worked tirelessly towards reducing these figures. This has involved embracing innovation and technology, being bold and trying new things, being relentless with our safety messaging and campaigns, and investing in things we know make a difference.
“Working in partnership has been absolutely key to every success we’ve had and I look forward to continuing this work with our partners in the future.”
Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, added: “This very welcome news demonstrates the effectiveness of the partnership approach to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.
“This also reduces the attendant trauma that it causes to the families and friends of victims and also helps to reduce the massive disruption that the aftermath of serious collision causes to transport, business, and individuals.”
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