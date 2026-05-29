The new Catholic Bishop of Plymouth made his first visit to Crediton recently.
Bishop Nicholas Hudson made his first visit to the Roman Catholic Church of St Boniface in Crediton on May 22 to confirm ten young people.
Crediton Priest-in-charge and Catholic Chaplain at Exeter University Father Michael Wheaton said he was delighted that Bishop Nicholas was able to attend and make it a memorable evening for the young people being confirmed, their families and parishioners.
Bishop Nicholas said he was pleased to be with everyone at the National Shrine of St Boniface.
He also made plans to return again in the near future.
The Catholic Diocese of Plymouth covers the counties of Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. Bishop Nicholas joined the Diocese in November.
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