AN exhibition featuring more than 100 handmade quilts has been held at Crediton Parish Church.
Scores of people went along to see South West Quilters’ prizewinning and valuable creations, which even included a quilted wedding dress, from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31.
Visitors also enjoyed a display of church vestments, a material sale table and a raffle to win a quilt.
In the Boniface Centre, there was a smaller exhibition from the Newton St Cyres Art Group, as well as a tombola and bric-a-brac stalls.
Funds raised through admission to the event will be shared between the church and the Daisy Garland Charity, which supports children in the UK with drug-resistant epilepsy.
South West Quilters was founded more than 40 years ago and has as many as 400 members across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.
Chair Joan Collings said: “In 1983 a group of ladies from the newly formed Quilters Guild decided to form a group here in the South West.
“From little acorns mighty oaks do grow is an apt saying for the success of SWQ today stems from those first meetings of ladies who wanted to promote patchwork and quilting here in our region.
“We have lots to offer you. Three main meetings are held each year where we all get together to share our passion for sewing.
“These meetings feature speakers drawn from the textile world, themed challenges open to all members and the opportunity to buy fabric and books from invited traders as well as our own Sunset Trust.
“In addition, excellent value for money workshops tutored by both amateur and professional quilters are offered regularly throughout the region.
“From time to time, coach trips to national quilt shows and places of interest are organised.”
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