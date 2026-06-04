AN exhibition featuring more than 100 handmade quilts has been held at Crediton Parish Church.

Susan Enderson from Okehampton made this quilted satin wedding dress for her daughter-in-law in 1997. It took her six months to make ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

Scores of people went along to see South West Quilters’ prizewinning and valuable creations, which even included a quilted wedding dress, from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31.

Some of the larger quilts in the exhibition ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

Visitors also enjoyed a display of church vestments, a material sale table and a raffle to win a quilt.

Organiser Celia Smith finished her octagonal quilt she rediscovered after starting it 20 years ago ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

In the Boniface Centre, there was a smaller exhibition from the Newton St Cyres Art Group, as well as a tombola and bric-a-brac stalls.

A display of church vestments inside Crediton Parish Church ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

Funds raised through admission to the event will be shared between the church and the Daisy Garland Charity, which supports children in the UK with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Loraine Folland of Puddington near Witheridge upcycled scraps to make this quilt ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

South West Quilters was founded more than 40 years ago and has as many as 400 members across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

Nicola Hussey and Lola Gill from Newton St Cyres Art Group with examples of their work and of other group members ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Chair Joan Collings said: “In 1983 a group of ladies from the newly formed Quilters Guild decided to form a group here in the South West.

Volunteers serving refreshments in the Boniface Centre ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

“From little acorns mighty oaks do grow is an apt saying for the success of SWQ today stems from those first meetings of ladies who wanted to promote patchwork and quilting here in our region.

This nautical-themed quilt won first prize in the SW Quilters' chair's challenge, which focused on 'tangrams' ( Will Goddard, Crediton Courier )

“We have lots to offer you. Three main meetings are held each year where we all get together to share our passion for sewing.

“These meetings feature speakers drawn from the textile world, themed challenges open to all members and the opportunity to buy fabric and books from invited traders as well as our own Sunset Trust.

“In addition, excellent value for money workshops tutored by both amateur and professional quilters are offered regularly throughout the region.

“From time to time, coach trips to national quilt shows and places of interest are organised.”