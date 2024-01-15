ICY windscreens, frosty windows and slippery floors; things are certainly getting colder this week, and South West residents may be in for sub-zero temperatures.
Winter is well and truly making its presence known across the UK, with some areas even expecting snow. While the South West hasn’t been forecast for any of the white stuff, some areas are still set for colder days.
The UK is now in the grip of a cold plunge of Arctic air which has moved in from the north across the whole of the country.
These sub-zero temperatures are set to reach Cornwall with some areas plummeting to lows of -4°C overnight.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Cold-Health Alert for England, which highlights the possibility of significant impacts for the health and the social care sector.
Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: "There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times. The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.
“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3°C or -4°C in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”