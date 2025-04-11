South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund is currently inviting applications from local charities and community initiatives looking for support.
The water company will once again be assisting South West-based projects through its £100,000-a-year fund with applications now open for April, and then from the first day of each month.
Since it began in 2021 the scheme has provided 256 projects with fantastic support and in 2024 reached over 41,000 local people.
The fund supports a variety of charities and community events including projects promoting wellbeing, education, the environment, mental health and sport.
The fund is looking to support projects that protect nature and the environment, provide new opportunities for people to learn and develop, bring communities together virtually or physically or support the upkeep of local neighbourhood centres and facilities.
The Neighbourhood Fund is committed to working closely with communities and boosting regional projects across the South West.
Some of the projects South West Water supported last year include a mental health charity tackling isolation for fathers and carers, a bereavement support service helping families who have lost their children, and an educational project supporting neurodivergent children.
Aimee Conroy, founder of Luna’s Fund who received funding from South West Water last year, said: “On behalf of the local baby loss community, we thank South West Water for facilitating support for those who found themselves in need of our unique services.”
Head of customer communications Dani Twelvetree, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to continue supporting local charities again this year and help them to deliver such meaningful initiatives right across the region.
“I would encourage anyone who runs a charity or initiative to check out the fund and see how we may be able to help.”