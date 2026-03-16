South West Water is inviting runners to Roadford Reservoir for a charity fun run in support of Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
The event will take place on April 19 and welcomes runners of all abilities to participate in a 2.5k, 5k, or 10k race.
All participants will be given a personalised runner’s bib, and at the finish line everyone will receive goody bags and medals, with trophies for first, second and third place in each race.
Devon Air Ambulance Trust said: "Devon Air Ambulance would like to thank all the runners taking part in this year's South West Water, Roadford Reservoir Run. We are incredibly grateful for their support and wish them the very best of luck. Every year, we respond to hundreds of missions across Devon and neighbouring counties.
“As a charity, we receive no government funding, and so our helicopters, our fleet of critical-care cars and our team of pilots, paramedics and doctors would not be able to provide the life-saving response they do if it were not for the continued generosity of fundraisers."
Roadford Reservoir has an on-site café, and the area boasts a variety of natural habitats, including grasslands, woodlands, pastures and orchards, making it the perfect place for runners and supporters to relax and enjoy the surroundings.
Launched in 1992, Devon Air Ambulance Trust’s crew of pilots, paramedics and doctors provide rapid care, by air or by road, when it is needed most.
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