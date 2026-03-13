Spring is finally ‘in the air’ and, over the coming months, gardens across Devon will be inviting local people to enjoy their green spaces and blooms – in return for a donation to Hospiscare.
There are a wide range of gardens to visit including beautiful estates, community gardens, and quaint cottage gardens. As well as admiring the stunning flora and fauna in each garden, visitors have the chance to exchange gardening advice and tips.
Laura Robertson, Fundraising Projects Manager at Hospiscare explains: “Once again, we are incredibly grateful to our main sponsor, Otter Garden Centres, for their continued and generous support. This year marks the 10th anniversary of their partnership with us, and in that time the event has truly ‘blossomed’ into something very special.
“It’s a wonderful community event, bringing people together while raising vital funds that make a real difference to the end-of-life care we can provide for patients and families across our local area.”
“Each year we’re amazed by the creativity and care that goes into the gardens on display, and it’s always a joy to see new gardens joining in and becoming part of the event and we couldn’t make this event happen without the kindness, time and enthusiasm of everyone involved.”
Many gardens also provide refreshments including hot drinks, homemade cakes and afternoon tea.
The first garden to open this year for Hospiscare is Haldon Grange at Dunchideock near Exeter.
Among the other gardens taking part this year is Holcombe Court in Holcombe Rogus. It’s their tenth anniversary supporting Hospiscare, and they are hoping to raise more money than ever before.
Other gardens are opening in support of Hospiscare for the very first time in the summer. They include Tiverton Castle, and Wellhayes Vineyard at Clayhanger which will be offering a full tour, wine tasting and a cream tea.
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