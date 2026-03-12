A quiz night held to support a Romanian orphanage raised more than £2,000, including Gift Aid, to help fund the children’s education and care.
The Waie Inn near Zeal Monachorum welcomed 90 competitors, as teams from Devon and further afield gathered to raise money for the Haven of Hope orphanage in Romania.
Exwick Community Church near Exeter organised the event as part of their aid to Eastern Europe project. Church members visit Romania and Moldova several times a year to offer help and support.
The Haven of Hope Orphanage has been supported by groups in Devon for over 30 years. The evening was made more special by the presence of orphanage director Moise Pop and his son David, who travelled for the occasion.
Matt Jackson, the event organiser, said: "What an incredible evening. We are genuinely overwhelmed. Once Gift Aid is calculated, we're hoping to have raised over £2,000. We are so grateful to all who donated, attended, and supported this important cause. It will make a real difference in the lives of the children at Haven of Hope."
Tom Darby Clark hosted the quiz, which featured a challenging music round, a lively raffle, and a fun atmosphere throughout the evening. The raffle featured prizes donated by several local businesses.
The winning team, the Zacusca Zingers from Isca Church Exeter, took home a selection of traditional Romanian food as a tribute to the community the event aimed to support.
Haven of Hope is a Christian-run children’s home located in Lipova, a town in western Romania. The orphanage depends on regular donations from churches and supporters abroad, including groups in the UK and the United States.
To donate, visit the Exwick Community Church JustGiving page and include 'Romania' in the donation notes to ensure the contribution goes to this cause.
