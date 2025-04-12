Zoe Larter, Head of the South Western Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to NHS Charities Together and Omaze for their generous support and funding. This grant will allow us to strengthen our work in equipping communities with the skills and resources needed to respond effectively in emergencies. By improving access to defibrillators, providing essential training, supporting our volunteer Community First Responders and with particular focus on ensuring health equity, we can help to save more lives across the South West.”