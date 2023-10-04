THE FUTURE of Post Office provision in and around South Zeal was top of the agenda when Central Devon MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride met with South Tawton Parish Council Chair Paul Warne in South Zeal recently.
The pair discussed a number of local issues including housing and farming diversification. But having recently been given notice that South Zeal Post Office, housed in the village shop, is to potentially close, future access to post office services was top of their agenda. Outreach services from South Zeal are also currently provided to Sticklepath, Belstone and Throwleigh.
Cllr Warne said: “It was great to meet Mel and sit down in South Zeal to discuss some local issues affecting the parish. I appreciated his offer to support plans for a community shop in South Zeal, potentially housing a post office, if we decide to pursue that route.”
Mr Stride added: “It is vital that we retain rural services and facilities wherever possible. I have already been engaged with the Post Office on local provision in and around South Zeal and will continue to stay in touch with Paul as the local situation develops.”