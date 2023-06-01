The highly popular Open Gardens Day for South Zeal and district is being held a week earlier than previous years on Sunday June 11, from 10am to 5pm.
Entry is £5 to all participating gardens by purchasing a programme from South Zeal Victory Hall (EX20 2JR), where lunches are also served. There will also be ’pop up’ garden teas so you can linger and enjoy the horticultural delights.
There will be a plant sale directly opposite the hall and free parking is available.
For information about other attractions including Moor Harmony choir’s concert, see the programme.
As the main annual fund raising event for the hall for many years now, its success is instrumental in maintaining the parishes largest community building.