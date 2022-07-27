Sports centre offers social evening
Moretonhampstead Sports and Community Centre is holding an open evening on August 12 for people to see what’s on offer at the venue to promote fitness, health and wellbeing.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a social evening at the centre, which will be open from 5pm – 8pm, and will also be able to learn about some of the sports and activities on offer at the gym including bowls, tennis, cricket, football pilates classes, netball, badminton, martial arts and dance.
The centre also has treatment rooms offering services as sports massage, chiropody and source point acupuncture.
There are classes, sports, activities or services for people of all ages and abilities. The centre is particularly proud that it currently hosts over 100 young people who are benefiting from its ethos to encourage fitness and health awareness.
Beth Shears, manager at the centre, said: ‘Alongside our main building which has a variety of rooms and spaces, across two floors, our associated clubs have high standard courts, a skate and ride park, children’s playground, bowling greens and even a riding arena. We also host ‘Dartmoor Camping’ for visitors to pitch their tents on the edge of the playing fields and they can use the indoor toilets and showers.
‘There’s probably no other sports and community centre of this size with this range of services for the community, across Devon. We are grateful that our trustees and volunteers enable us to be open every day of the week, and our service providers ensure that we can offer a variety of sports and services that can benefit everyone.’
For more information call 01647 440107 to speak to Beth Shears.
