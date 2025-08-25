Over the coming months, the borough council will be ‘Shining a spotlight on West Devon's Heritage’ showcasing different historical buildings and structures across the borough.
This initiative is especially important as part of the lead-up to next year’s 20th anniversary of Tavistock's UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The council wants to highlight the stories and heritage that make West Devon unique and the aim is to take you through the rich history and architectural wonders that define West Devon.
From the iconic Tavistock Viaduct, which stands as a testament to engineering brilliance and natural beauty, to Okehampton Castle and other significant landmarks.
Along with local partners, the council will also be highlighting this year's Heritage Open Days. A fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore and appreciate the historical treasures which throw open their days for free.
From Friday 12 to Sunday, September 21, the Heritage Open Days offer a unique opportunity to explore the architectural marvels and historical treasures that make our region so special. And the best part? It's all free!
This year's theme, Architecture - Buildings, Bridges and Beehives, promises to captivate your imagination. Whether you're a history buff, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun family outing, there's something for everyone.
There are so many highlights it is hard to know where to begin, but here is a small snapshot of what’s on offer.
Okehampton Castle: Step back in time at this medieval motte and bailey castle, which has stood since the Norman era. Managed by the English Heritage, the castle's ruins tell tales of its transformation from a fortification to a luxurious hunting lodge.
Buckland Abbey: Explore the former Cistercian monastery that became the residence of Sir Francis Drake. This Grade I listed building is a testament to the rich history and architectural evolution of the region.
Throughout the festival, various events will bring history to life. From guided tours and hands-on workshops to family activities and special exhibitions, there's no shortage of ways to engage with our heritage.
Don't miss the chance to visit the Tavistock Guildhall, where you can learn about the town's role in the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site.
For more information on the events and to plan your visit, check the website: https://bit.ly/41RTUYe.
You'll find details on all the participating sites, event timings, and any special requirements for pre-booking.
The council is also encouraging you to share your stories and photos using the hashtag #WestDevonHeritage. Whether it's a snapshot of a historic building or a personal memory of a local landmark, your contributions will help to celebrate the unique heritage of our community.
Go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk to find out more about the Open Days near you. You can also find further information by checking your local town and parish councils for any other local events.
