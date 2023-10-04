THE Tom Cobley Tavern at Spreyton has been crowned National Cider and Perry Pub of the Year 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
Roger and Carol Cudlip, who have run the pub for more than 20 years with their daughter Lucy were presented with the award on Friday, October 6,
Their friendly historic pub showcases a wide range of ciders and clearly communicates to visitors which drinks follow CAMRA’s definition of “real cider”, as well as displaying the producer, style and strength on its blackboard.
Roger, Carol and Lucy Cudlip said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award. We have a great team here at The Cobley and it is a testament to all their hard work and dedication in front and behind the scenes. So, a big thank you to all our team members, especially Paul and Holly.
“We like to showcase cider suppliers in the local area and beyond giving our customers a truly unique tasting experience, coupled with some home cooked food and a bustling traditional pub atmosphere. We are very enthusiastic about cider and perry encouraging all that walk through our door to share our passion.”
CAMRA’s Sarah Newson said: “The judges were incredibly impressed with the Tom Cobley Tavern and its passion and knowledge for ensuring quality cider and perry is always served. This family-run pub really does offer a warm welcome and it is clear to see the dedication of all involved to ensure it is a pleasure to visit, offering a wonderful welcome with top quality beer and cider on offer.”