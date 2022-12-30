TABLES were quickly cleared when Spreyton Primary School held its Christmas Fair in the village hall on the afternoon of Friday, December 9, raising £516.
All the money raised goes towards the PTA fund to help pay for excursions for the school and other things organised by the PTA for the children.
Pupils had helped by making some of the cakes and biscuits, which did a brisk trade, they ran several of the games and had made Christmas baubles and gift tags, among other items.
Pictured are members of the PTA organising committee at the lucky dip stand with headteacher Emma Donne.