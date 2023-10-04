THE Tom Cobley Tavern at Spreyton has been crowned National Cider and Perry Pub of the Year 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
This prestigious national award recognises the best pub or club that promotes and encourages the sale of quality real cider and perry across the UK.
Roger and Carol Cudlip, who have run the pub for more than 20 years with their daughter Lucy, will be presented with the award at 1.30pm tomorrow, Friday, October 6, which also coincides with CAMRA’s Cider and Perry Month, celebrating the fruit harvest season.
On the edge of Dartmoor, this family run 16th-century pub is the hub of Spreyton village life, with a keen focus on supporting its community. All guests receive a genuinely warm and friendly welcome.
Featuring around 25 real ciders and perries, the newly crowned pub is a worthy winner, attracting visitors from far and wide.
The pub showcases a wide range of ciders and clearly communicates to visitors which drinks follow CAMRA's definition of “real cider”, as well as displaying the producer, style and strength on its blackboard.
No stranger to CAMRA accolades – including an impressive haul of local and regional awards – the family-run Tom Cobley Tavern was CAMRA's National Pub of the Year 2006 and a finalist in 2012.
Dating back to the 16th century, the pub has a long-held connection to “Uncle Tom Cobley”.
And it is thought the famous Devon song "Widecombe Fair" is based on a journey that Tom and his companions took to Widecombe fair in 1802.
Boasting a warming fire for the cooler months, the roaring log fire in the bar has a unique thatched bar, while there is also a spacious, attractive beer garden for the warmer months.
Roger, Carol and Lucy Cudlip said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award. We have a great team here at The Cobley and it is a testament to all their hard work and dedication in front and behind the scenes.
“So, a big thank you to all our team members, especially Paul and Holly.
“We like to showcase cider suppliers in the local area and beyond giving our customers a truly unique tasting experience, coupled with some home cooked food and a bustling traditional pub atmosphere. We are very enthusiastic about cider and perry encouraging all that walk through our door to share our passion."
CAMRA’s Competition Co-ordinator, Sarah Newson said: “I am delighted to announce this beautiful pub as the 2023 National Cider and Perry Pub of the Year. As ever, it is a hard-fought competition with only the very best making the final.
“The judges were incredibly impressed with the Tom Cobley Tavern and its passion and knowledge for ensuring quality cider and perry is always served.
“This family-run pub really does offer a warm welcome and it is clear to see the dedication of all involved to ensure it is a pleasure to visit, offering a wonderful welcome with top quality beer and cider on offer.
“Our beloved pubs across the country are facing difficult times against a backdrop of soaring costs and the ongoing cost of living crisis.
“To see pubs such as this thrive is incredibly heartening; it is testament to Roger, Carol, Lucy, their team and everyone involved at the Tavern, including all those who support the pub.”
Sarah also praised the other three finalists in the competition: Hops d’Amour in Coventry; the Three B’s micropub in Bridlington, and the White Lion in Norwich.
To find out more about the award, and CAMRA’s other celebrations during its Cider and Perry Month, visit: https://camra.org.uk/what-we-do/cider-and-perry-months/ .