Pupils and parents of St James CoE Primary School highlighted the busy road outside the school as a major concerns as part of a ‘listening campaign’ to get childrens and adults thinking about their community.
The concerns were raised as part of a partnership between the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs St James school, and Citizens UK to encourage children and parents and carers to discuss issues which they believe are a priority in their local community and how these problems could be solved.
Geraldine Carter, associate principal of St James, said: ‘The ongoing work between the school and Citizens UK is extremely important. Through this process, and the expertise of Sandra, the children are learning how to move beyond simply knowing what is of a concern to them in the world they live in, to saying and doing something to actively improve this. They are developing their skills as an important member of our current community and also as citizens of the future’.
Parents also raised concerns about the increasing numbers of houses being built with very little signage alerting drivers to the school or the speed limit; no zebra crossing for children to safely cross and no continuous pavements linking the housing estates with the school.
Derrick Brett, executive director of civic leadership at DMAT, said: ‘It’s been wonderful to see the children chatting about the community they live in and hear what their priorities are for these areas.’