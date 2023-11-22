She said: “At the beginning of this year I was surprised to win the Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursary and, I assume off the back of that, someone (I still have no idea who) nominated me for the South West Farmer Awards 2023 Apprentice/Student of the Year. I was told I was nominated in May but thought that would be the last I heard, but in August I was informed I was a finalist and was invited to the South West Farmer 2023 Awards black tie evening at Taunton. Before the awards night, the organisers South West Farmer sent a photographer out to film a short bio about me on our farm. My family joined me for what was a lovely evening celebrating farming in the South West at Taunton.